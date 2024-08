THERE ARE THIS morning reports of growing speculation about the future of Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

BBC News Northern Ireland has today reported that it understands there has been internal tensions over Beatties position in recent weeks and that he plans to issue a statement later today on his intentions for the future.

According to the BBC, the tensions relate to the selection of Colin Crawford as the party’s new North Antrim MLA following last month’s UK elections.

Crawford was chosen to replace Robin Swann who was elected as an MP for South Antrim.

Beattie has been leader of the UUP since May 2021, with the party having three leaders since Mike Nesbitt resigned in the aftermath of the 2017 Northern Ireland assembly election following a poor result for the party.

Swan’s election to Westminster last month was the first seat regained by the party after a number of difficult electoral performances.

Initially, the UUP experienced a “Beattie bounce” following his election as leader, with the party overtaking the DUP in opinion polls, however this was short-lived with the party subsequently performing poorly in local and assembly polls.