A MAN HAS been hospitalised in Co Down with facial injuries and a severe arm injury after an alleged assault with a sword in the early hours of this morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have arrested one man on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges during the investigation into the incident.

The alleged assault took place shortly before 3.45am this morning in the Ballaghbeg Park area of Newcastle in Co Down.

During the incident, it is reported that man had been repeatedly hit on the head with an object.

Officers attended the scene this morning and the injured man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing article with blade or point in public place, according to a PSNI statement.

Detective Inspector Johnston of the PSNI said the arrested man remains in custody at his time, assisting with enquires. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

The PSNI are are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch. Those with information are asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 315 of 21/07/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org