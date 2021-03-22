#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Dozens of towns isolated and thousands evacuated after flooding in Australian state

Emergency services in New South Wales fear up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday.

By Press Association Monday 22 Mar 2021, 7:00 AM
7 minutes ago 525 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5387974

2.58741063

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.

Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales (NSW)  and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern NSW had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

“We are grateful at this point that no lives have been lost so far,” Morrison said.

“But weakened foundations for buildings, for roads and trees, they all create risk, as do downed power lines and rising water levels.”

A year ago, vast swathes of New South Wales had been charred by unprecedented wildfires following years of drought that gripped most of the state.

Some of the same areas were now being by inundated by one-in-50-year and one-in-100-year rain events.

2.58719192 A truck drives through a flooded road at Old Pitt Town north west of Sydney Source: Mark Baker/AP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said up to 38 parts of the state had been declared natural disaster areas.

“I don’t know any time in our state’s history where we have had these extreme weather conditions in such quick succession in the middle of a pandemic,” Berejiklian told reporters.

“So, they are challenging times for NSW.”

Thousands of people have been affected with 40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders along the state’s Mid North Coast, as well as western Sydney.

Houses had been submerged and destroyed while several communities had lost power.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Heavy rain will remain a serious risk on Tuesday for the Mid North Coast, where communities are facing the worst flooding conditions since 1929.

Communities along the Hawkesbury River were also bracing for the worst flooding in the area since 1961.

Bureau of Meteorology national flood services manager Justin Robinson described the rainfall as a “very significant flood event for NSW”.

He said: “I’ve been a flood forecaster with the bureau for 20 years and this is probably the worst flooding that I’ve experienced.”

Nepean River levels at Penrith on Sydney’s western outskirts had peaked late on Sunday at a higher level than the 1961 record and the Hawkesbury River flood waters at Windsor, northwest of Sydney, were expected to peak late on Monday around a 1988 record level, Mr Robinson said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie