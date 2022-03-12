#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 12 March 2022
Advertisement

At least 60 dead in DR Congo train accident

The train was a freight service which had been carrying “several hundred stowaways”, according to officials.

By AFP Saturday 12 Mar 2022, 7:26 PM
6 minutes ago 329 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5709449
DR Congo, where a freight train crash has resulted in dozens of deaths
Image: Google Maps
DR Congo, where a freight train crash has resulted in dozens of deaths
DR Congo, where a freight train crash has resulted in dozens of deaths
Image: Google Maps

A TRAIN CRASH in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 60 people, the state rail company and local sources said on Saturday.

Local media quoted the provincial governor Fifi Masuka as saying 60 people had been killed.

“(Currently) the toll is 61 dead, men, women and children (and) 52 injured who have been evacuated,” director of infrastructure, Marc Manyonga Ndambo, at the SNCC train operator, told AFP.

The train was a freight service which had been carrying “several hundred stowaways”, said Manyonga said even though this was prohibited.

“Some of the bodies were still trapped in the wagons that had fallen into the ravines,” he added.

Manyonga said the train was made up of 15 wagons, 12 of which were empty, and was coming from Luen in a neighbouring province destined for the mining town of Tenke, close to Kolwezi.

It derailed at 11:50 pm (2150 GMT) on Thursday at the village of Buyofwe, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Kolwezi, “at a place where there are ravines”, into which seven of the 15 wagons fell, he said.

“My team is working hard to clear the track by Monday,” Manyonga added. He did not say how the crash had happened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Train derailments are common in the DRC, as are shipwrecks of overloaded boats on the country’s lakes and rivers.

Due to the lack of passenger trains or passable roads, people use goods trains to travel long distances.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie