GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris is attempting to stop two of his senior officers having to give evidence in the libel case taken by Gerry Adams against the BBC, which begins in the High Court before a jury and Justice Alex Owens next Tuesday.

Witness summonses have been issued to a Superintendent and a Garda Inspector, both of whom have been subpoenaed to give evidence at the trial, Justice Mark Heslin was told in the High Court today.

Justice Heslin, in a brief ex-parte application, granted the Garda chief liberty to issue a motion returnable to next Tuesday, 29 April in which he seeks to block the compulsory legal directions to his officers to attend and give evidence at the trial.

Adams is suing the BBC for damages for defamation of character following an allegation on the British broadcaster’s Northern Ireland “Spotlight” programme in September 2016 that he had sanctioned the 2006 killing of the IRA West Belfast informer Denis Donaldson, which the former head of Sinn Féin denies and has described as totally false.

The claim was made on the Spotlight programme by an anonymous man said to be a former member of the IRA and Sinn Féin and then working for the British. Three years after the former Sinn Féin official’s murder, the Real IRA claimed responsibility.

It has already been reported in the media that gardaí had no evidence to support the claims that were made by the source during the Spotlight programme, claims that had caused a political storm at the time.