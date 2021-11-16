Man in serious condition after falling from electric scooter in Dublin this morning

A MAN IN his 40s has been seriously injured after he fell off his electric scooter in Dublin 12 this morning.

The incident happened at around 8.45am this morning on Herberton Road in Drimnagh.

The man was taken to St James Hospital where he is understood to be in a serious condition.

The road was closed for a time in order for investigators to technically examine the scene but has since re-opened fully.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”