Driver arrested in Clare after 'dangerously' forcing vehicles out of the way

GARDAÍ IN CLARE have arrested a driver who was detected travelling at 176km in a 120km zone.

The driver had “dangerously forced a number of other vehicles out of the way”, according to Gardaí, before they were pulled aside.

The driver was arrested by the Clare Roads Policing unit and charged to court.

In west Dublin, a motorcycle was observed being dangerously driven.

The rider abandoned the bike when intercepted by a Road Policing Unit. The motorcyclist was arrested subsequently, and the bike seized. A court appearance is to follow.

Gardaí said this brings to 40 the number of such motorcycles or quad bikes seized by DMR Roads Policing in recent months.

Separately, a van was also impounded in Dublin for parking on a public road for the purpose of advertising, which is an offence.