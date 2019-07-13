This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Driver arrested in Clare after 'dangerously' forcing vehicles out of the way

The driver was travelling at 176km in a 120km-zone.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
23 minutes ago 3,362 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723342
Image: Garda Twitter
Image: Garda Twitter

GARDAÍ IN CLARE have arrested a driver who was detected travelling at 176km in a 120km zone.

The driver had “dangerously forced a number of other vehicles out of the way”, according to Gardaí, before they were pulled aside.

The driver was arrested by the Clare Roads Policing unit and charged to court.

In west Dublin, a motorcycle was observed being dangerously driven.

The rider abandoned the bike when intercepted by a Road Policing Unit. The motorcyclist was arrested subsequently, and the bike seized. A court appearance is to follow.

Gardaí said this brings to 40 the number of such motorcycles or quad bikes seized by DMR Roads Policing in recent months.

Separately, a van was also impounded in Dublin for parking on a public road for the purpose of advertising, which is an offence.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

