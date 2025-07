BUS SERVICES IN Drogheda were temporarily suspended after the windows of a bus were smashed by teenagers.

It’s the second time in a matter of weeks that serious concerns have been raised over the services by trade union Siptu.

Last month, local representatives sought meetings with Bus Éireann management after one worker was allegedly attacked at a depot. The incident was reported to gardaí who later made an arrest in connection with the matter.

The latest incident saw services withdrawn last Friday night after a group of youths “smashed a window” and “punched and kicked” a bus in the town,” according to Siptu organiser Andrew Quigley.

Advertisement

Following the second incident, protocols that have been agreed between Siptu and management were activated and services in Drogheda were suspended for approximately three hours from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Friday evening.

“Only last month, SIPTU members in Drogheda raised serious concerns relating to anti-social behaviour which were the focus of discussions with management,” Quigley said.

“We are working proactively with management and other stakeholders to try our best to address these recurring incidents. However, our members are clear that the worsening problem of anti-social behaviour and abuse on the public transport network necessitates the Government moving on its commitment to establish a dedicated transport policing service.”

Siptu sector organiser for transport services, John Murphy, said the union firmly believes that the solution to the “crisis of anti-social behaviour” on public transport network is the creation of a standalone transport policing service.

“The Government has accepted our case on this issue and included the creation of such a body in its Programme for Government. Our members stand ready to work with all stakeholders to make the creation of such a service a reality in as short a time frame as possible,” Murphy said.