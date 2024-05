THE DART LINE will be expanded to Drogheda within the next three years under plans approved by Government today.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan received cabinet sign-off today for the DART+ Coastal North rail project to enter the planning system, adding 37km of rail from Malahide to Drogheda in Co. Louth.

The move will double passenger capacity between Malahide and Drogheda from approximately 4,800 people travelling at peak hour to 8,800 and will mean that commuters from Clongriffin, Donabate, Balbriggan and Skerries will benefit from fast, high-frequency and fully electric Dart trains.

Advertisement

The planning approval for the project is expected to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála by July and is estimated to be completed by 2026.

Ahead of this, 65 new battery-electric Dart carriages are to be rolled out between Dublin and Drogheda in a move that is set to boost rail services.

The plans approved today come as part of the Dart+ programme which aims to almost treble the Dart rail network from 53km to 150km.

Under it, the Dart will be extended to Drogheda to the north, Maynooth and M3 Parkway to the west, and Hazelhatchand Celbridge to the south-west.

A spokesperson for the Government said a planning decision on the expansion to Maynooth and M3 Parkway is expected in the coming months.