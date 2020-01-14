This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Intended target of Drogheda shooting identified as feud seeps into north Dublin gangland territory

A taxi driver was shot on Monday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 5:45 PM
42 minutes ago 4,525 Views 4 Comments
The scene of yesterday's shooting.
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE shooting of a taxi driver in Drogheda yesterday have identified the intended target of the attack as a man linked to an ongoing feud in the area. 

Additional security protocols are now in place in the Louth town following the shooting, which saw taxi driver John Myles shot in the back as he carried out his work.

Gardai believe the intended target of the attack was a well-known criminal and one of the major players in the feud which has so far claimed one life.

He was seated in the front passenger seat when the gunman fired shots into the grey Skoda Octavia at around 6.20pm on the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda. 

Officers attached to the region are now conducting additional patrols of areas which have seen much of the feud violence. Additional resourcing had been put in place by garda management following the murder of Keith Brannigan in August of last year. 

Policing plans to quell any additional violence are being drawn up, according to well-placed sources who said that gardaí in Drogheda are now speaking with colleagues in north Dublin about the spread of the feud into pockets of Balbriggan, Coolock and Darndale. 

Owen Maguire was shot a number of times at a halting site in July 2018, an attack which effectively started the Drogheda feud. He is now paralysed. His brother was shot and survived another attack at the start of 2019. There is no suggestion that this man has any involvement in criminality.

As part of their investigation into the shooting of John Myles, gardaí are focusing on threats made between the feuding gangs which have appeared on social media in recent days. 

Both sides are exchanging threats to kill as well as showing off handguns and shotguns. 

Gardaí continue to gather intelligence on the warring gangs. However, detectives tasked with keeping a lid on this violence now believe it has seeped into large pockets of gangland Dublin which are controlled by a notorious gang figure known as Mr Big.

According to security sources, this has the potential to create a much bigger gang war, with one side having a large cache of weaponry available to them as a result of the link with Mr Big.  

Speaking to Micheal Reade on LMFM this morning, taxi driver John Myles, who gardai say is the innocent victim of the attack, said that those connected to the feud had no regard to life and that he could have bled to death in the front of his car. 

“I don’t want to know who did it, I don’t care who did it,” he told Reade.

Whether I was dead or alive they didn’t care. I could have bled to death.

“They do what they do because they can’t do an honest day’s work. It’s us that has to suffer.

He said that he wouldn’t be alive if the bullet hadn’t travelled through his back, and criticised people who falsely claimed online that he was involved in an ongoing feud in Drogheda.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

