Gardaí arrest man near prison in possession of drone, drugs, and mobile phones

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of a drone, and a package containing mobile phones, chargers and, controlled drugs.
At around 4pm yesterday, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit.
At the scene, gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers and quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cannabis. The consignment of drugs was valued at €5,000.
The man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)