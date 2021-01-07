Gardaí arrest man near prison in possession of drone, drugs, and mobile phones

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of a drone, and a package containing mobile phones, chargers and, controlled drugs.

At around 4pm yesterday, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit.

At the scene, gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers and quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cannabis. The consignment of drugs was valued at €5,000.

The man is currently detained at Portlaoise Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

Two cars were also seized by investigating gardaí during the operation.