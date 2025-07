A CONVICTED DUBLIN drug dealer was caught supplying cannabis and street tablets to another defendant during his own sentence hearing, a judge has heard.

Tony Roe, 30, of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Dublin 17, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court today to possessing drugs for sale or supply on 15 April 2024.

Judge Treasa Kelly heard Roe, with 124 prior criminal convictions, had been in the Circuit Court in Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice building.

He had transported the drugs in and passed alprazolam tablets worth €160 and some cannabis to another man who was in the custody of the Prison Service in the same courtroom.

The court heard that his earlier crimes included 29 drug dealing convictions and theft.

Judge Kelly noted he was serving a sentence already and was not due for release until October of next year.

The court heard he received a three-year sentence for attempted robbery on the date he was dealing in court.

Defence solicitor David Bassett submitted that his client pleaded guilty early.

Judge Kelly imposed a concurrent three-month sentence, sparing him from added jail time.