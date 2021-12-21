Sixteen people charged over street-level drug dealing in Waterford

SIXTEEN PEOPLE HAVE been charged with offences related to illegal drugs and are due to appear before Waterford District Court today.

The people have been charged with offences contrary to sections three and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

On 6 and 7 December, under Operation Tara, gardaí in Waterford searched 15 locations in the city and county targeting street-level drug dealin.

The investigation was led by gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit, alongside the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

This investigation is ongoing.

The goal of Operation Tara is to “protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Síochána’s mission of Keeping People Safe”, a statement released today noted.

Speaking at the launch of the operation on 1 July, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Under Operation Tara there will be a particular focus on street-level dealing. Not only is this dealing devastating for the individual buying the drugs and their loved ones, it is also corrosive for local communities to have to witness it.

“It is no longer the case that such dealing is confined to our cities and urban areas, it is now happening in towns and villages around the country. Operation Tara will tackle this scourge.”

Limerick

Separately, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation as part of Operation Copóg in St Mary’s Park yesterday morning.

This particular operation was launched in March to target the sale and supply of controlled drugs and anti-social behaviour in the St Mary’s Park area of Limerick city.

Search warrants were executed at a number of properties in St Mary’s Park as part of this operation.

Gardaí were assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, Emergency Response Unit and the Southern Region Dog Unit.

The properties were found to be heavily modified and reinforced to obstruct entry.

During the course of the operation, €700 worth of suspected cocaine was seized along with items used for the preparation of crack cocaine including baking soda and chemical ammonia.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in relation to this investigation and was detained in Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of section two of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am today.

Investigations are ongoing.

