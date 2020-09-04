Cocaine valued at over €250,000 seized from Dún Laoghaire apartment

An image of the drugs seized in last night's search.

An image of the drugs seized in last night's search.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €253,050 worth of cocaine and €2,400 of heroin following the search of a property in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

A man has been arrested following the search which was carried out last night.

Gardaí say that members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit searched an apartment in a residential development at about 9pm last night.

The drugs were seized as was a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including a large hydraulic press and mixing bowls. The cocaine and heroin have a combined estimated street value of €255,450 and are being sent for analysis.

The man who was arrested is aged in his late 40s and is currently being held in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

He has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and can be held for a maximum of seven days.