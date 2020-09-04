This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cocaine valued at over €250,000 seized from Dún Laoghaire apartment

A man in his late 40s has been arrested following the search.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:40 AM
33 minutes ago 3,210 Views 1 Comment
An image of the drugs seized in last night's search.
Image: Twitter/@GardaInfo
Image: Twitter/@GardaInfo

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €253,050 worth of cocaine and €2,400 of heroin following the search of a property in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

A man has been arrested following the search which was carried out last night.

Gardaí say that members from the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drugs Unit searched an apartment in a residential development at about 9pm last night.

The drugs were seized as was a large amount of drug paraphernalia, including a large hydraulic press and mixing bowls. The cocaine and heroin have a combined estimated street value of €255,450 and are being sent for analysis.

The man who was arrested is aged in his late 40s and is currently being held in Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

He has been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and can be held for a maximum of seven days.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

