A MAN HAS been arrested following a search operation in County Limerick this morning.

During the operation, gardaí recovered €6,500 worth of cocaine, €2,600 in cannabis which is pending analysis, €1,125 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

A suspected sub machine gun and ammunition were also seized.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the Limerick Division.

The operation involved the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, Mayorstone uniform personnel, Mayorstone Crime Unit and assistance from the Armed Support Unit and the regional Dog Unit.

The seized items are undergoing forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.