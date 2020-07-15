Man (30s) arrested after €73,000 worth of cannabis seized at property in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after more than €70,000 worth of cannabis was seized following the search of a house in north county Dublin.

The seizure was made at around 1.30pm yesterday, when investigators carried out a search of a residence at Lissadell Grove in Malahide.

During the course of the search, around 3.7kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €73,190 was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene, and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Coolock garda station.

A garda spokesman said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.