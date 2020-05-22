Two men arrested as €237k worth of drugs seized in two separate operations in Cork City

An image of some of the drugs seized by gardaí

An image of some of the drugs seized by gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth an estimated €237,000 and two men have been arrested in two separate search operations in Cork City.

During the course of a search operation in a house yesterday morning, gardaí seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin (subject to analysis), with an estimated street value of €70,000.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A second search was carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday afternoon at an industrial premises.

During the course of the search, a quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated value of €167,000 was seized.

All drugs are now being sent for analysis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A man in his 30s was arrested during this search operation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.