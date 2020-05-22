Two men arrested as €237k worth of drugs seized in two separate operations in Cork City

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs worth an estimated €237,000 and two men have been arrested in two separate search operations in Cork City.
During the course of a search operation in a house yesterday morning, gardaí seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin (subject to analysis), with an estimated street value of €70,000.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
A second search was carried out by the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday afternoon at an industrial premises.
During the course of the search, a quantity of heroin, Xanax tablets, ecstasy and cocaine with an estimated value of €167,000 was seized.
All drugs are now being sent for analysis.
A man in his 30s was arrested during this search operation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Togher Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
