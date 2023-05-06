Man charged after suspected cocaine worth €70,000 seized in Tallaght

A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized over €70,000 worth of cocaine in Tallaght yesterday afternoon.

The search took place under warrant at a home on Brookview Avenue at about 2.45pm by Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €71,890, in addition to a sum of cash. The seized drugs are due to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man (late 30s) is due before the Central Criminal Courts of Justice (CCCJ) this morning charged in relation with the incident. A woman (late 40s) who was also arrested has been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. Gardaí say that the focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.