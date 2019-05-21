Cannabis worth €400,000 and ecstasy tablets seized in Co Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis worth €400,000 and ecstasy tablets worth €150,000 in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí in Killenaule were on patrol in Ballinure, Co Tipperary at 3.45pm yesterday afternoon when they attempted to stop a van. The van didn’t stop and two packages were observed being thrown from the vehicle into a field.

The van stopped a short distance away and Gardaí arrested two men, aged 45 and 22 years, in connection with this investigation. The two packages were retrieved and contained ecstasy tablets (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €150,000.

Following on from investigations a number of searches were conducted at residential premises in the Cashel and Killenaule areas and during the course of these searches, cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €400,000 and €21,000 in cash were recovered.

Both men are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

Source: Garda Press Office

In a separate incident, on Friday Gardaí attached to the Carlow Detective Unit with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit, a premises at Phelim Wood, Tullow, Co Carlow was searched.

During the course of the search a total of over 6 kgs of cannabis herb (subject to analysis) was recovered with an estimated street value of €125,000.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained at Carlow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 in relation to this investigation.