THE DUBLIN SOCIETY for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has issued a warning advising dog owners to keep an eye on their pets when the weather is warm.

The DSPCA said it is essential that owners keep their pets safe from heatstroke, which can be life-threatening for dogs.

Heatstroke can lead to seizures, organ failure, internal bleeding and even death, a spokesperson said.

“Dogs are particularly at risk of developing heatstroke on warm days when they are outside exercising and playing,” they said.

“It can also be caused by being in a warm room without proper ventilation, being kept somewhere hot such as a car, conservatory or kennel.”

The DSPCA said that any dog can develop heatstroke, “but flat-faced, overweight, giant-breed, thick-coated, very old and very young dogs are most at risk”.

Suzanne McGovern, head of operations at the DSPCA, said: “This kind of weather is a lovely change for us, but it can be uncomfortable or even dangerous for our pets.”

“It is important that all pet owners are always vigilant and responsible. Plan ahead, ensure your pet can rest in the shade and has access to lots of water. It is important we all enjoy the hot but do so in a fun, responsible and safe way”.

Some tips to help keep dogs from overheating include walking when it’s cool out, limiting exercise and providing plenty of shade and water.

The DSPCA said also gave specific recommendations depending on the temperature.

• 16-19 C: Generally safe to exercise at all times of days. Dogs most at risk of heat stroke should only be lightly exercised in the cool parts of the days (early morning, late evening).

• 20-23 C: No dog should be exercised rigorously. All exercise should take place during cool parts of the day. Play time should be short and have lots of time to cool down.

• 24-27 C: Extreme caution should be taken. Exercise should only be extremely light and take place when the sun has set. Focus on giving your dog cooling treats, toys and plenty of opportunity to spend time in shade.

• 28-31 C: Dangerous for all, but life-threatening for larger breeds and puppies as well as dogs who are flat-faced or obese. Stay cool and in the shade with lots of water.

• 32 C: Heat stroke is a major risk for all.

“While 20°C may not seem overly hot, pets – especially dogs – can still struggle in the heat, particularly during exercise or if left in enclosed spaces like cars or conservatories.”

If you see an animal in trouble or distress, particularly in a car even if the window is open or in an outdoor area without shade or water, you can contact the DSPCA on 01 4994700 or info@dspca.ie.