Woman dies after being attacked with sword in Blanchardstown, Dublin

A WOMAN HAS died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 this morning.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood, Blanchardstown.
It is understood the woman was assaulted with a samurai sword. Her body remains at the scene.
A man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin
