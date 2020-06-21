Woman dies after being attacked with sword in Blanchardstown, Dublin

A WOMAN HAS died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal assault at a house in Willow Wood, Blanchardstown.

It is understood the woman was assaulted with a samurai sword. Her body remains at the scene.

A man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin