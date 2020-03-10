Gardaí say Grand Canal crime has 'dramatically declined', despite latest violent incident

A stretch of the Grand Canal close to where the incidents have been occurring.

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that anti-social crime in the area arround the Grand Canal in the capital has “dramatically declined” since the introduction of a special patrol despite a serious assault in the area on Sunday.

Last weekend, we reported how locals in the area said they felt like they were “under siege” as they reported a spike in the levels of crime in the area.

On Sunday, a Brazilian man was knocked off his scooter by a gang of teenagers near the Fatima Luas stop.

In this attack, highlighted on Liveline yesterday, the group of teenagers used a metal wire to knock the man from his scooter.

He explained that the wire was on the ground but that the teens pulled it up on each side as he approached and managed to make him crash his vehicle. From there, they started to physically assault him. Gardaí were called and an investigation has started.

Areas around Inchicore, Drimnagh and Rialto have all been plagued by serious anti-social behaviour in recent months, according to locals.

A number of cyclists were being targeted by this gang of youths just before Christmas. During this period, the teens would wait until the cyclists approached a squeeze stile that required them to dismount. From there, the assaults took place.

Dublin City Council is now in the process of removing these stiles in a bid to protect cyclists.

Open street drug dealing, car theft, assaults and robberies have all been reported in the area.

Neighbourhood watch groups have formed in a number of estates in the area and incidents are now being logged with gardaí at Kilmainham station.

In response to the criminal activity, gardaí said they began patrols of the area and that crime had reduced as a result.

A garda spokesman said: “In response to a spike in criminal activity along the canal in early December 2019, this area has been the focus of intense Garda efforts to eradicate anti-social behaviour and ensure a safe environment for all users of the Grand Canal.

“Since the introduction of a dedicated beat patrol along the Grand Canal on the 11th of December 2019, the attacks on cyclists have ceased and general anti-social behaviour has dramatically declined. The impact of the Special Beat initiative has been extremely positive by both local residents and commuters that use the amenity every day.”