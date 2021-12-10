#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

An estimated 850,000 passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas

Numbers travelling are up by 162% on last year but down by 42% on pre-pandemic levels.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 10 Dec 2021, 1:03 PM
30 minutes ago 1,446 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5626164
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT IS EXPECTED that 615,000 more passengers will pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas compared to last year. 

The DAA said today that new travel restrictions have made it “more difficult” to forecast passenger numbers but that it expects in the region of 850,000 passengers to fly in and out of Dublin Airport this Christmas. 

This figure represents a 162% jump on the 235,000 passengers that travelled through the country’s main airport last year but a 42% decrease on the 1.5 million people who passed through the airport in 2019. 

The period covered is Friday 17 December to Tuesday 4 January. 

The anticipated Christmas traffic will see about 45,000 departing and arriving passengers each day this year, with the busiest days expected to be 19 December and 23 December. 

DAA is also advising anyone planning to greet people as they land in the country that they should meet them outside the terminal building. 

Related Reads

08.12.21 100 passengers at Dublin Airport caught without negative Covid tests since Sunday
05.12.21 New travel test rules take effect for inbound passengers to Ireland

All arrivals into Ireland are now required to have a recent negative Covid test, with professionally administered antigen tests from the previous 48 hours or PCR tests from the previous 72 hours both acceptable. 

The Department of Transport said this week that at least 10% of arrivals were checked for a negative test, with 100% on some flights. 

Further travel requests are also now being asked of people arriving into Ireland from Britain, in addition to the negative test requirement. 

All passengers arriving in Ireland from Britain are advised to undertake daily antigen tests for five consecutive days. They are advised to self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test if they develop symptoms or have a positive antigen test. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night emphasised that the measure “is advice” and “not regulatory”, describing it as “an additional precaution”. 

Speaking to reporters yesterday, An Taoiseach said he was not envisaging additional travel restrictions ahead of Christmas. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie