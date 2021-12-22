#Open journalism No news is bad news

Several people treated for minor injuries after crash at Dublin Airport

It is understood the incident was caused by a medical emergency.

By Nicky Ryan Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 8:45 PM
4 minutes ago 1,520 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638982
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a crash at Dublin Airport.

The incident happened at 7.20pm this evening. A truck struck a number of cars on the Terminal 1 departures road and on the road leading out of the airport.

A number of people received minor injuries in the incident.

It is understood the incident was caused by a medical emergency and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Dublin Airport complex where possible due to road closures while a technical examination of the scene is carried out.

Aircoach services are delayed.

More details as we get them.

