Investigation launched after aircrafts landing at Dublin Airport targeted by lasers

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after several planes were targeted by laser pointers as they attempted to land at Dublin Airport.

Laser pens can have the potential to momentarily impair the vision of pilots if they are shone directly into their eyes.

It is understood that at least five aircrafts were targeted by the laser pointer and that they were shone at the pilots from the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin, according to reports in the Irish Independent.

Gardaí have confirmed they received a complaint about the issue.

A spokesman said: “An incident was reported to gardaí at approximately 9pm on the 2nd of December, 2022. Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa) said it did not comment on security issues.

However, speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, retired Air Corps Lieutenant Colonel and airport safety and security auditor Kevin Byrne called for stiff penalties to be introduced for those found guilty of this offence.

He said Ireland could follow the US’s example and set minimum prison terms for people who carry out this sort of behaviour. In the US, people can receive up to five years imprisonment.

“It is a very serious matter, and I think we have to adopt a very serious approach to it in this country as well,” he said.