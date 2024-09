DUBLIN AIRPORT WILL likely exceed the 32 million passenger cap this year, its operator has warned.

After a busy August, terminals passenger numbers are trending 5.5% ahead of 2023, and this trend is forecast to continue into September.

Over 3.46 million passengers went through the terminal doors of Dublin Airport last month, making it the busiest month ever in Dublin Airport’s 84-year history.

Between May and August, over 10 million passengers passed through the doors of Dublin Airport. This brings the total number to 22.7 million passengers so far in 2024.

The airport’s operator, daa, said today that it has made “extensive efforts” to reduce passenger numbers to comply with planning including the removal of airline incentives at Dublin Airport, and the launch by Cork Airport of a new scheme to encourage airlines to move seat capacity from Dublin to Cork.

“However, based on current forecasted passenger numbers to year end, Dublin Airport’s terminals passenger numbers in 2024 will exceed the 32 million planning condition.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Chief Executive of daa Kenny Jacobs admitted they “should’ve tackled the cap sooner”.

“We should’ve applied for planning sooner. We need to move quicker, and we will learn from that ourselves.

“The central issue is about planning and the speed at which planning moves in Ireland, and it’s about the lack of joined up thinking on critical national infrastructure.”

Last May, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) announced that it would be imposing a Passenger Air Traffic Movement (PATM) seat cap of just over 14.4 million passengers in Dublin Airport during the period commencing on 27 October 2024 and ending 29 March 2025.

Daa, as well as airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus, are to bring the IAA to the High Court over its decision.

It is claimed that the decision is legally flawed and should be set aside.

The grounds of the airline’s challenges include that in arriving at its decision the IAA acted outside of its powers, outside of its jurisdiction, has acted irrationally.

It is also claimed that the IAA has failed to give proper reasons for its decision, and has breached various constitutional rights of the airlines, including their property rights.

A dampening of passenger numbers is expected from late autumn as a result of the IAA’s winter slot decision. This reduces the number of seats airlines flying into Dublin Airport can offer to passengers between November and March.

Some airlines operating at Dublin have also decided to reduce the scale of their operations because of the uncertainty with the 32 million terminals passenger cap.