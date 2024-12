DUBLIN BUS HAVE confirmed they are investigating widely-circulated video footage of a young person allegedly being struck by a man who appears to be Dublin Bus staff.

The video, which has not been verified, shows an altercation between a man in a high-vis vest at the door of a Dublin Bus and a child at a bus stop.

It is not yet known when the footage was taken.

The short video shows the child standing outside the bus speaking with another person at the open door of the vehicle.

The man in the high-vis vest steps between the two, and the child appears to be struck by the man.

The child is then seen falling to the ground.

In a statement to The Journal, Dublin Bus said they are aware of the footage, and said they are “actively investigating”.

“Dublin Bus is taking this alleged incident very seriously. The safety of our customers and employees is always our priority,” a Dublin Bus spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána have been made aware of the incident.