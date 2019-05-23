This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European Parliament candidate threatens Dublin Bus with legal action over ban on political ads

The public transport company said it would no longer accept political advertisements following a number of complaints this month.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 23 May 2019, 6:00 AM
12 minutes ago 478 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4646741
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A CANDIDATE RUNNING for European Parliament has threatened to launch legal proceedings against Dublin Bus over its ban on political advertisements.

A solicitor for Hermann Kelly, who founded the Irish Freedom Party but is standing in Dublin as an independent, has written to the company asking it to place 60 ads on its buses after cancelling an agreement to run 30 ads for his client this week.

Exterion Media, which manages advertising for the public transport company, contacted Kelly on 16 May to say it been told by CIE to stop accepting bookings for the upcoming local and European election campaigns.

A spokesman for Exertion Media told Kelly that the decision was made following a “high volume” of complaints relating to other political ad campaigns in recent weeks.

Kelly said he had paid €5,000 to the company to feature 30 ads on Dublin Bus between 20 May and 2 June, but that this was refunded following Exertion Media’s decision.

In a letter seen by TheJournal.ie, his solicitor told Dublin Bus that his client was “extremely concerned” by the decision, saying it would negatively affect his campaign. 

He also called for the company to run the advertising campaign and to double the number of ads that were originally agreed by way of compensation, warning that failure to do so would leave Kelly with “no other option” than to begin legal proceedings.

Dublin Bus has already run ads for Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews, Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald, Labour’s Alex White, and independents Clare Daly and Gemma O’Doherty.

A number of these ads are still visible on the company’s fleet, although it is understood they are not affected by the ban because they had been placed on the buses before the decision was taken. 

Earlier this month, NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary wrote to Dublin Bus to condemn advertisements run by another unnamed candidate.

He said that it was “incumbent on Dublin Bus to explain its rationale” in accepting advertisements and to “consider the consequences” of doing so.

Dublin Bus did not respond to queries or request for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie