MINISTER OF STATE Emer Higgins has been accused of a “major overreach” after she sought to intervene to request that a major traffic rerouting plan for Dublin is delayed.

From next month, a new strategy is set to be implemented in Dublin that aims to reduce traffic in the city by preventing motorists from travelling through the city from one side to the other.

It forms part of the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan and although it is not a ban on cars in the city it does stop motorists driving all the way down the north and south quays.

Private vehicle traffic on the North and South Quays would no longer be allowed to drive along Bachelor’s Walk and Aston Quay, with access restricted to buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians.

It means that quays near O’Connell Bridge will become bus lanes only and that traffic going north on Westland Row near Pearse Street station will now be right-turn only.

The plan was approved by councillors in November and public consultations held by Dublin City Council (DCC) also demonstrated support for the plan, but business groups including Ibec have said not enough consideration has been given to the possible negative impacts.

In response to those concerns, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Emer Higgins is set to ask DCC to delay the plans until at least after Christmas.

In a statement to RTÉ, Higgins said: ”For me it all comes down to protecting jobs. We heard from retailers in the last two weeks in particular that there are very valid concerns.”

“I really do think we need to get this right. And part of that is going to be around getting the timing right. I would prefer for further consultation with retailers and further implementation of Bus Connects before we introduce a significant change like this.”

The Junior Minister is set to meet with councillors and the National Transport Authority this morning to outline those concerns but her intervention has already been criticised by some on the council.

Feljin Jose, Green Party councillor for Cabra-Glasnevin, yesterday tweeted:

“Emer Higgins going behind elected councillors and supporting the car park owners in trying to delay the City Centre Transport Plan is a major overreach of her role as junior minister for business. She has no power over this.”

Speaking yesterday, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan also backed councillors to have the final say on the plans.

“It’s up to the city council to decide, they decided twice and if they decided to delay now I think the people of Dublin would be rightly deeply upset,” he said.