Council says Dublin pubs, cafes and restaurants will be permitted to serve outside if they meet certain conditions

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said it will work to accommodate restaurants, cafes and pubs seeking to serve food outside for the duration of the new Level 3 restrictions as long as a number of conditions are met.

Businesses will be permitted to serve on the likes of public footpaths, designated car parking spaces or other areas of the public domain under the control of the council in the coming weeks in certain situations.

The council said that “in an effort to support businesses”, these measures can be implemented immediately. Businesses must, however, complete and submit an application form to Dublin City Council’s Street Furniture Licensing Section. This can be done retrospectively.

Earlier today, the government announced that the situation with Covid-19 had worsened to such an extent in Dublin that it would be moved to the stricter restrictions of Level 3.

Under the measures, pubs, restaurants and cafes will not be able to cater for indoor dining. They are permitted to utilise outdoor areas up to a maximum of 15 people.

The new restrictions are set to last for three weeks.

Dublin City Council said late tonight that premises wishing to utilise outdoor spaces must meet the following conditions:

The business must have public liability insurance in the amount of €6.4 million in place for the use of street furniture in the public realm, specifically indemnifying Dublin City Council.

The business must take full responsibility for the health and safety of its patrons and of members of the public.

Gas heaters aren’t permitted.

A minimum circulation of two metres must be maintained clear of obstruction on the public footpath.

The outside area must not extend beyond the frontage of the premises or impinge on another business without their consent. The area must be clearly barriered and delineated.

Parking spaces/loading bays cannot be used on high traffic volume roads or where speeds regularly exceed 30kmph without the prior approval of the City Council. Street furniture must not impinge on the public carriageway in any other way. Disabled parking spaces cannot be used.

The council added that its preference is for businesses to work together to make these interventions, but said it would provide support if requested.

The Taoiseach said earlier that some councils had been proactive in facilitating outdoor dining and that the Minister for Housing and Local Government would be looking at the matter.