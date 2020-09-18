#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

Council says Dublin pubs, cafes and restaurants will be permitted to serve outside if they meet certain conditions

Such establishments can only cater for outdoor dining from tomorrow.

By Sean Murray Friday 18 Sep 2020, 10:27 PM
54 minutes ago 6,753 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5209082
File photo. Outdoor dining in Dublin last month.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Outdoor dining in Dublin last month.
File photo. Outdoor dining in Dublin last month.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said it will work to accommodate restaurants, cafes and pubs seeking to serve food outside for the duration of the new Level 3 restrictions as long as a number of conditions are met. 

Businesses will be permitted to serve on the likes of public footpaths, designated car parking spaces or other areas of the public domain under the control of the council in the coming weeks in certain situations. 

The council said that “in an effort to support businesses”, these measures can be implemented immediately. Businesses must, however, complete and submit an application form to Dublin City Council’s Street Furniture Licensing Section. This can be done retrospectively.

Earlier today, the government announced that the situation with Covid-19 had worsened to such an extent in Dublin that it would be moved to the stricter restrictions of Level 3.

Under the measures, pubs, restaurants and cafes will not be able to cater for indoor dining. They are permitted to utilise outdoor areas up to a maximum of 15 people.

The new restrictions are set to last for three weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dublin City Council said late tonight that premises wishing to utilise outdoor spaces must meet the following conditions:

  • The business must have public liability insurance in the amount of €6.4 million in place for the use of street furniture in the public realm, specifically indemnifying Dublin City Council.
  • The business must take full responsibility for the health and safety of its patrons and of members of the public.
  • Gas heaters aren’t permitted.
  • A minimum circulation of two metres must be maintained clear of obstruction on the public footpath.
  • The outside area must not extend beyond the frontage of the premises or impinge on another business without their consent. The area must be clearly barriered and delineated.
  • Parking spaces/loading bays cannot be used on high traffic volume roads or where speeds regularly exceed 30kmph without the prior approval of the City Council. Street furniture must not impinge on the public carriageway in any other way. Disabled parking spaces cannot be used.

The council added that its preference is for businesses to work together to make these interventions, but said it would provide support if requested.

The Taoiseach said earlier that some councils had been proactive in facilitating outdoor dining and that the Minister for Housing and Local Government would be looking at the matter.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie