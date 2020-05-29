This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 29 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council reveals most popular books borrowed during Covid-19 lockdown

Man Who Didn’t Call by Rosie Walsh tops the list for e-books.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 May 2020, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 7,378 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110693
Image: Shutterstock/Valeriy Karpeev
Image: Shutterstock/Valeriy Karpeev

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has revealed a list of the most popular library books borrowed during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Man Who Didn’t Call by Rosie Walsh tops the list for e-books, while Bill Bryson’s Short History of Nearly Everything heads up the a-audio category. 

Dublin libraries remain closed currently, however there is a large range of virtual library services available to users at all times. 

The council has said people through the country have been embracing the free online services, which are managed and supported by Dublin City Council on behalf of all local authorities. 

There has been a 191% increase in the use of e-books, while the figure for e-audiobooks is 150%. 

Nationally, between 1 March and 27 May, 178,397 e-audio and 185,622 e-books have been borrowed by library users through BorrowBox, an e-book and e-audiobook service.

Dublin’s most popular titles on BorrowBox from 16 March to 27 May were: 

Adult e-audio

  • Bill Bryson, Short History of Nearly Everything
  • Michelle Obama, Becoming
  • Rosie Walsh, Man Who Didn’t Call

Adult e-book

  • Rosie Walsh, Man who Didn’t Call
  • David Baldacci, Last Mile
  • Christine Dwyer Hickey, Tatty

Young adult e-audio

  • Holly Goldberg Sloan, Counting by 7s
  • Patrick Ness, Knife of Never Letting Go
  • Philip Pullman, Butterfly Tattoo

Young adult e-book

  • Holly Black, Cruel Prince
  • Jennifer Donnelly, Stepsister
  • Juno Dawson, Margot & Me

Junior e-audio

  • JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
  • Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse
  • Tony Ross, Little Princess Treasury

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Junior e-book

  • JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
  • Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse
  • Andy Shepherd, Boy who Grew Dragons

From 8 June, Dublin City Council libraries will offer a book collection service from six branches – Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Walkinstown, Dolphin’s Barn and Rathmines. This is a pilot project and the council homes to roll out similar services across the city over the coming weeks. 

“Libraries are not bound by buildings. We are still the go-to-place, at the heart of the community – only now we are at the heart of the digital community,” Dublin City librarian Mairéad Owens said.

“We know this is not an easy time for our country but as a public library service we are proud to support our communities by making people’s stay at home a little easier, more entertaining, educational or simply as an escape from their day-to-day lives,” Owens said. 

“We are learning, as the public tell us what sort of services they expect. The public will define the library of tomorrow.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie