Dublin City Council reveals most popular books borrowed during Covid-19 lockdown

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has revealed a list of the most popular library books borrowed during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Man Who Didn’t Call by Rosie Walsh tops the list for e-books, while Bill Bryson’s Short History of Nearly Everything heads up the a-audio category.
Dublin libraries remain closed currently, however there is a large range of virtual library services available to users at all times.
The council has said people through the country have been embracing the free online services, which are managed and supported by Dublin City Council on behalf of all local authorities.
There has been a 191% increase in the use of e-books, while the figure for e-audiobooks is 150%.
Nationally, between 1 March and 27 May, 178,397 e-audio and 185,622 e-books have been borrowed by library users through BorrowBox, an e-book and e-audiobook service.
Dublin’s most popular titles on BorrowBox from 16 March to 27 May were:
Adult e-audio
- Bill Bryson, Short History of Nearly Everything
- Michelle Obama, Becoming
- Rosie Walsh, Man Who Didn’t Call
Adult e-book
- Rosie Walsh, Man who Didn’t Call
- David Baldacci, Last Mile
- Christine Dwyer Hickey, Tatty
Young adult e-audio
- Holly Goldberg Sloan, Counting by 7s
- Patrick Ness, Knife of Never Letting Go
- Philip Pullman, Butterfly Tattoo
Young adult e-book
- Holly Black, Cruel Prince
- Jennifer Donnelly, Stepsister
- Juno Dawson, Margot & Me
Junior e-audio
- JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
- Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse
- Tony Ross, Little Princess Treasury
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Junior e-book
- JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone
- Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse
- Andy Shepherd, Boy who Grew Dragons
From 8 June, Dublin City Council libraries will offer a book collection service from six branches – Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Walkinstown, Dolphin’s Barn and Rathmines. This is a pilot project and the council homes to roll out similar services across the city over the coming weeks.
“Libraries are not bound by buildings. We are still the go-to-place, at the heart of the community – only now we are at the heart of the digital community,” Dublin City librarian Mairéad Owens said.
“We know this is not an easy time for our country but as a public library service we are proud to support our communities by making people’s stay at home a little easier, more entertaining, educational or simply as an escape from their day-to-day lives,” Owens said.
“We are learning, as the public tell us what sort of services they expect. The public will define the library of tomorrow.”
COMMENTS (2)