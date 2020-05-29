Dublin City Council reveals most popular books borrowed during Covid-19 lockdown

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has revealed a list of the most popular library books borrowed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Man Who Didn’t Call by Rosie Walsh tops the list for e-books, while Bill Bryson’s Short History of Nearly Everything heads up the a-audio category.

Dublin libraries remain closed currently, however there is a large range of virtual library services available to users at all times.

The council has said people through the country have been embracing the free online services, which are managed and supported by Dublin City Council on behalf of all local authorities.

There has been a 191% increase in the use of e-books, while the figure for e-audiobooks is 150%.

Nationally, between 1 March and 27 May, 178,397 e-audio and 185,622 e-books have been borrowed by library users through BorrowBox, an e-book and e-audiobook service.

Dublin’s most popular titles on BorrowBox from 16 March to 27 May were:

Adult e-audio

Bill Bryson, Short History of Nearly Everything

Michelle Obama, Becoming

Rosie Walsh, Man Who Didn’t Call

Adult e-book

Rosie Walsh, Man who Didn’t Call

David Baldacci, Last Mile

Christine Dwyer Hickey, Tatty

Young adult e-audio

Holly Goldberg Sloan, Counting by 7s

Patrick Ness, Knife of Never Letting Go

Philip Pullman, Butterfly Tattoo

Young adult e-book

Holly Black, Cruel Prince

Jennifer Donnelly, Stepsister

Juno Dawson, Margot & Me

Junior e-audio

JK Rowling, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone

Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse

Tony Ross, Little Princess Treasury

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Junior e-book

JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone

Andy Griffiths, 13-Storey Treehouse

Andy Shepherd, Boy who Grew Dragons

From 8 June, Dublin City Council libraries will offer a book collection service from six branches – Cabra, Coolock, Raheny, Walkinstown, Dolphin’s Barn and Rathmines. This is a pilot project and the council homes to roll out similar services across the city over the coming weeks.

“Libraries are not bound by buildings. We are still the go-to-place, at the heart of the community – only now we are at the heart of the digital community,” Dublin City librarian Mairéad Owens said.

“We know this is not an easy time for our country but as a public library service we are proud to support our communities by making people’s stay at home a little easier, more entertaining, educational or simply as an escape from their day-to-day lives,” Owens said.

“We are learning, as the public tell us what sort of services they expect. The public will define the library of tomorrow.”