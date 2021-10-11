Dublin City Council chief suggests students' union develop homes in response to housing shortage

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL chief executive Owen Keegan has been criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.

UCD Student Union president Ruairí Power wrote a letter to Keegan on 7 October in relation to a number of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments being used for tourism until May next year while demand for the upper-end apartments is low.

Keegan replied to Power in a letter dated today accusing Power of “misrepresenting” the basis for why a ‘change of use’ was allowed in relation to PBSA developments.

Keegan wrote that national legislation and regulations do not require the Council to “undertake extensive stakeholder engagement in respect of particular applications, nor would it be appropriate for us to do so”.

“It is unfortunate that UCDSU did not participate in the planning process in respect of these particular applications,” Keegan added. “However, it is not the City Council’s fault that you appear to have been unaware of how the planning system works.”

The letter concluded:

…If you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students’ Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower cost student accommodation for its members.

Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan criticised Keegan’s comments as “snide”:

“Stories shared by students over the past number of weeks are really harrowing and demand serious attention from those who hold power in the city rather than snide dismissals of their concerns.

“I was really moved by the many student reps protesting outside Leinster House a number of weeks ago. Without somewhere safe and secure to live, our students cannot thrive. Students are not second class citizens.”

People-Before-Profit TD Paul Murphy said Keegan should resign for the “sneering disrespect for those suffering” as a result of the housing crisis.

SocDems TD Gary Gannon has written to the Ceann Comhairle to request time for statements on Dublin’s future in response to the chief executive’s statement.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said “The Chief Executive does not wish to make any statement on this.”