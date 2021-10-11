#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

Dublin City Council chief suggests students' union develop homes in response to housing shortage

UCD Students’ Union had written to Owen Keegan amid a shortage of housing for third-level students.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Oct 2021, 4:26 PM
11 minutes ago 1,312 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571392
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL chief executive Owen Keegan has been criticised for comments made to a students’ union over purpose-built student accommodation.

UCD Student Union president Ruairí Power wrote a letter to Keegan on 7 October in relation to a number of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) developments being used for tourism until May next year while demand for the upper-end apartments is low.

Keegan replied to Power in a letter dated today accusing Power of “misrepresenting” the basis for why a ‘change of use’ was allowed in relation to PBSA developments.

Keegan wrote that national legislation and regulations do not require the Council to “undertake extensive stakeholder engagement in respect of particular applications, nor would it be appropriate for us to do so”.

“It is unfortunate that UCDSU did not participate in the planning process in respect of these particular applications,” Keegan added. “However, it is not the City Council’s fault that you appear to have been unaware of how the planning system works.”

The letter concluded:

…If you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students’ Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower cost student accommodation for its members.

Labour’s Rebecca Moynihan criticised Keegan’s comments as “snide”:

“Stories shared by students over the past number of weeks are really harrowing and demand serious attention from those who hold power in the city rather than snide dismissals of their concerns.

“I was really moved by the many student reps protesting outside Leinster House a number of weeks ago. Without somewhere safe and secure to live, our students cannot thrive. Students are not second class citizens.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People-Before-Profit TD Paul Murphy said Keegan should resign for the “sneering disrespect for those suffering” as a result of the housing crisis.

SocDems TD Gary Gannon has written to the Ceann Comhairle to request time for statements on Dublin’s future in response to the chief executive’s statement. 

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said “The Chief Executive does not wish to make any statement on this.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie