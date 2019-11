The shooting occurred on Clonshaugh Avenue in Dublin

A MAN HAS been seriously injured in a shooting in north Dublin this evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Clonshaugh Avenue in Coolock following reports of a shooting at around 5.15pm.

It is understood that the victim was shot a number of times, and is still being treated at the scene.

More to follow…