DUBLINERS SHOULD HAVE the opportunity to directly elect their own mayor – just like voters in Limerick – according to Labour MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

Ó Ríordáin, who is Labour’s spokesperson for Dublin, has called for a vote on a directly-elected mayor to be held alongside the presidential election this November.

Advertisement

Ireland’s first directly-elected mayor, John Moran, was elected in Limerick last year. This election took place following a local plebiscite three years earlier when voters in Limerick backed the idea.

Now, Ó Ríordáin has said the government should hold a similar vote in Dublin and “put this question to the people”.

So, we want to know what you think: Should Dublin have a directly-elected mayor?