THE INAUGURATION OF Limerick’s first directly-elected mayor will take place in the city today.

John Moran was elected following a vote by the people of Limerick – the first of its kind in Ireland.

The event will take place at 11:30am at St Mary’s Cathedral, where Moran will get his mayoral chain.

Moran, who ran as an Independent candidate, became a public figure working with the Department of Finance during the austerity years, but he also held roles with the Central Bank and Zurich Capital Markets.

Before now, elected councillors chose among themselves who would take the role of mayor and the term only lasted one year.

The vote by the people of Limerick has been described as a “radical” shakeup.

The mayor will “personally define and oversee” the policies that shape the city and county, taking on many of the responsibilities that currently reside with the chief executive of the council.

The salary is €154,134, in the same band as a chief executive of any local authority.

In 2019 plebiscites were held in Limerick, Cork and Waterford to decide whether these areas should reform how they choose their mayors.

Limerick voted in favour of reform by a small majority of 52.4%.

However, Cork and Waterford narrowly rejected the proposal by fewer than a thousand votes each. The Department of Local Government is still considering a report on a proposed new mayor’s office for the capital and there are no plans as yet for Dubliners to vote on whether they’d like a directly elected mayor.

