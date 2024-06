A NEW MAYOR will soon be elected by Limerick.

For the first time, the people of the Treaty City got to choose their mayor – casting their votes via a third ballot paper distributed alongside the ones for the local and EU elections.

Limerick City and County Council has described the move as a “radical” shakeup, as the new mayor will “personally define and oversee” many of the policies that shape the city and county.

The holder of the title will head up a re-organised system of local government and take on many of the responsibilities that currently reside with the chief executive of the council.

So what can a directly-elected mayor actually do? And why is Limerick the first council to elect one?

Why Limerick?

Limerick may be the first Irish city to adopt this new system, but others were close to following suit.

In 2019 plebiscites were held in Limerick, Cork and Waterford to decide whether these areas should reform how they choose their mayors.

Limerick voted in favour of reform by a small majority of 52.4%.

However, Cork and Waterford narrowly rejected the proposal by fewer than a thousand votes each. The Department of Local Government is still considering a report on a proposed new mayor’s office for the capital and there are no plans as yet for Dubliners to vote on whether they’d like a directly elected mayor.

If Cork or Waterford watch how the new system unfolds in Limerick and like what they see, structures are in place that mean they may be able to hold another plebiscite in the future.

The arguments against the change in the system have largely centred around the cost of creating the dedicated role, as well as concerns about the power it would give an individual.

What does the job entail?

The new mayor will represent the county on the national and international stages over a five-year term.

Before now, elected councillors chose among themselves who would take the role of mayor and the term only lasted one year.

The new mayor will assume the role of “first citizen” as before, and councillors will elect one of their colleagues for a one-year term as Príomh Chomhairleoir (Chief Adviser) to chair full meetings of the council.

Housing, road maintenance, transport, and environment are some of the areas the mayor will have more direct control over.

They will play a key role in ambitious projects such as the Limerick Development Plan, which covers 2022 to 2028.

When the new mayor takes office they will have to produce a document known as the mayoral programme, which will outline his plans for his term.

The Chief Executive of the council will become a Director General, and will focus more on day-to-day issues like finances, human resources and events.

Pay and privilege

Of course, what everyone wants to know is: What will the new mayor get paid?

The salary is €154,134, in the same band as a chief executive of any local authority.

The mayor isn’t allowed to have another job that would interfere with their role.

They may have more responsibility, but they’ll also have the help of five administrative staff.

Counting in the contest is continuing today with Independent John Moran, the former General Secretary at the Department of Finance, in the lead to take the role.