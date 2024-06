FIANNA FÁIL AND Fine Gael look set to bring home two of the European Parliament seats in Dublin after the first count on Sunday night showed their candidates with a significant lead over all the others.

Barry Andrews (FF) topped the poll with 62,147 votes, closely followed by Regina Doherty (FG) with 61,344. The quota is 75,345.

However there looks likely to be a dogfight for the final two MEP positions in the constituency, with four candidates jostling for a seat.

There are just several thousand votes separating Lynn Boylan of Sinn Féin (35,431), Ciarán Cuffe of the Green Party (32,204), Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin (30,733) and Niall Boylan of Independent Ireland (30,637).

Current MEP Clare Daly is in 7th place after the first count with 26,855 votes, followed by Brid Smith (21,577).

There had been 23 candidates running in the Dublin constituency – a record, but still slightly lower than the numbers running in the two other European constituencies, Ireland South and Midlands-Norht West.

The count at Dublin’s RDS has adjourned for the night and will resume on Monday morning when the lowest-polling candidate will be eliminated and his votes distributed.

First count:

Barry Andrews (FF) – 62,147 Regina Doherty (FG) – 61,344 Lynn Boylan (SF) – 35,431 Ciarán Cuffe (GP) – 32,204 Aodhán Ó Riordáin (Lab) – 30,733 Niall Boylan (II) – 30,637 Clare Daly (I4C) – 26,855 Bríd Smith (PBP-S) – 21,577 Sinead Gibney (SD) – 16,319 Daithí Doolin (SF) – 10,766 Aisling Considine (AON) – 10,693 Malachy Steenson (I) – 7,128 Umar Al-Qadri (I) – 4,707 Philip Dwyer (IFP) – 4,479 Diarmaid O Conaráin (I) – 3,548 Brendan Ogle (I) – 3,148 Rebecca Barrett (I) – 2,997 Patrick Quinlan (I) – 2,595 Robin Cafolla (RG) – 2,514 Stephen O’Rourke (I) – 2,250 Andy Heasman (IP) – 2,028 Eamonn Murphy (I) – 1,557 Conor Murphy (I) – 1,065