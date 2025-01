DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS have accused the Government of “betrayal” over what they claim is a failure to honour commitments on pension reform.

A group of from Dublin Fire Brigade delivered a letter to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue which is resulting in many considering leaving the service.

The move is part of a broader campaign taken by Gardaí, paramedics, prison service and military personnel in their efforts to have the Government bring post 2013 pensions to a similar level to their colleagues who joined the services before the change.

The groups marched on the Dáil last year in protest at the lack of movement on the issue.

SIPTU Organiser, Geoff McEvoy, said that the current pension scheme is “a vastly reduced income” despite fire fighters pay into it during their service.

“They felt a sense of betrayal when there was no mention of the issue in the recently published Programme for Government.

“Members today hand-delivered a letter addressed to the new Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, outlining their issue and calling on him to meet with them to discuss the urgent action which is necessary to address the problem,” he said.

SIPTU activist and Dublin Fire Brigade Firefighter, Tom Larkin, said that Government had given assurances that they failed to honour.

“Fianna Fáil representatives made commitments to Firefighters in the last election that this issue would receive the attention it deserves. However, even though they are the largest party in the Government there is no mention of it in the Programme for Government.

“Our members feel betrayed but are hopeful that the new Minister can provide clarity and reassurance on the new Government’s position,” he added.