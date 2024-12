FERRY SERVICES BETWEEN Dublin and Holyhead have been cancelled again tonight as the Welsh port recovers from damage caused during Storm Darragh.

Stena Line and Irish Ferries have both cancelled Irish crossings to and from Holyhead that were due to run tonight and early tomorrow.

Both of the ferry lines are intending to run services again from tomorrow afternoon.

The port has been closed to marine traffic since the weekend when its infrastructure was damaged during the storm.

The port’s management has been surveying and addressing the damage since and it was previously indicated that crossings would be able to resume from 6pm today.

However, underwater inspections in the port last night were hindered by bad weather, causing the resumption of sailings to be further delayed.

In a statement today, Irish Ferries said that from its discussions with Holyhead Port, it “remains confident” that sailings should be able to resume from Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

All of Irish Ferries’ Dublin-Holyhead and Holyhead-Dublin crossings that were due to sail this evening have been cancelled, including the 19:45 and 20:55 from Dublin and the 19:30 and 20:15 from Holyhead.

It has also cancelled several crossings both ways tomorrow. The first Irish Ferries departure due to leave from Dublin on the route tomorrow is the 13:45 and the first departure from Holyhead is the 20:15.

Stena Line has also cancelled all of its sailings this evening and several of them tomorrow.

Stena Line’s first Dublin-Holyhead still due to run is the 16:30 tomorrow, followed by the 22:30, while the first scheduled Holyhead-Dublin sailing is at 22:15 tomorrow.

Updates for customers are available on each of the operators’ websites: Irish Ferries and Stena Line.

Storm Darragh, which also hit Ireland at the weekend, brought winds to Wales of up to 150 kilometres per hour and knocked off power for tens of thousands of Welsh homes and businesses.