Plans lodged for new seven storey hotel on Dublin city's Camden Row

PLANS HAVE BEEN lodged for a seven storey 195 bedroom hotel at Camden Row in Dublin 8.

The scheme by ORHRE Camden Row Limited is one of two hotel applications lodged with Dublin City Council in recent days.

In a separate application, Dalata firm, DHG Dalton Ltd has lodged plans for a 10 storey 117 bedroom hotel extension for its Clayton hotel on Cardiff Lane in Dublin 2.

Concerning the Camden Row hotel scheme, planning consultant, John Spain states that a survey has identified 15 hotels and guesthouses, two hostels, three proposed hotels and guesthouses and one student accommodation scheme within 500m of the proposed site.

Mr Spain states that this highlights “the modest provision of tourist accommodation within the immediate surrounding area”.

Mr Spain states that in considering the quantum of hotels in the surrounding area, it is important to note the absence of hotels in the immediate vicinity of the proposed site.

Advertisement

The report states that “there are currently no hotels on Camden Row with just three existing hotels on Camden Street to the east”.

Mr Spain argues that there is currently an under provision of hotel development, both existing and proposed, in the southern part of Dublin 8 which the proposed development will assist in addressing whilst also provided greater variety and choice to the market in the area.

Mr Spain confirms from a pre-planning application meeting with the Council that the principle of hotel development at the site was acceptable subject to demonstrating that the proposal would not result in an over-concentration of hotel accommodation within the surrounding area.

He said that recent media coverage also notes the shortage of hotel rooms in Ireland arising from the allocation of existing hotels to asylum seekers.

Mr Spain states that this contributes further to the need for high quality additional hotel accommodation to avoid further displacement of employment and address the deficit.

In the 59 page planning report, Mr Spain states that the proposal will secure the redevelopment of an under-utilised brownfield site and introduce a scheme of high quality design “which is a high quality addition to the urban context and neighbourhood”.

Mr Spain also states that the proposed development will also assist with the regeneration of the site and provide an impetus for the wider redevelopment of the site and the vibrancy of the area.

Decisions are due on the applications in July.