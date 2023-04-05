Appeals board grants planning for 780 units for Dublin but refuses 100 units for Malahide

AN BORD PLEANALA has granted planning permission for a further 780 residential units for the north Dublin area.



In the new permissions, the appeals board has granted planning permission for 348 apartments in two separate Strategic Housing Development (SHD) schemes planned for Swords.



In a third decision, An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission to Glenveagh Living Ltd for 432 dwellings made up of 213 houses, 93 apartments and 126 duplexes for Ballymastsone, Donabate.



Fingal Co Council last year granted planning permission for the scheme and it came before the board after the Donabate Portrane Community Council appealed the decision.



The Glenveagh scheme was submitted under the Large Scale Residential (LRD) system that is the successor to the SHD system where the appeals board is currently dealing with a decision backlog.



The green light for the 780 units follows the appeals board granting planning permission for 2,341 residential units for north Dublin earlier this week resulting in an overall permitted total of 3,121 new units.



In a separate decision, the appeals board has refused planning permission to CE Cladewell Estates Ltd for 100 units made up of 66 apartments and 34 houses for a site in the townland of Kinsealy, Malahide.



The appeals board refused planning permission after finding that the proposed layout, and the provision of public open space, was compromised by the piecemeal nature of the development.



The board stated that as a result of this compromised layout, the proposed areas of public open space are of poor quality and would be of limited benefit to future occupiers of the development.



The board also refused planning permission after finding that the public realm is dominated by large areas of surface car parking,



In relation to the Swords schemes that have secured the green light in the face of local opposition, the appeals board has granted planning permission to Castlestar (Swords) Ltd for 204 apartments at Pinnock Hill and Fosterstown North.



The initial scheme comprises five blocks ranging from three to nine storeys in height and in its decision the appeals board has ordered the omission of 15 apartments after ruling that the maximum height of the scheme to be seven storeys in height.



In the second decision, the appeals board has granted planning permission to Jacko Investments Ltd for 144 apartments on the site of The Lord Mayor’s pub, Main Street, Swords.



The initial scheme was made up of four blocks rising to six storeys and in its decision, the appeals board has ordered the omission of an intermediary floor from a six storey scheme and the omission of two units.

