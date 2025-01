The longlist of 71 novels for the 2025 award Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

LIBRARIES HAVE NOMINATED seven Irish novels on a longlist 71 books for the 2025 Dublin Literary Award.

Libraries in 34 countries nominated this year’s longlist of 71 books from across the world, which includes 16 novels from debut authors.

Worth €100,000 to the winner, organisers say it is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English. If the winning work was translated, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

Advertisement

The Irish novels nominated this year are:

Wild Houses by Colin Barrett, nominated by Limerick City and County Libraries

Water by John Boyne, nominated by Waterford City and Council Libraries

Hagstone by Sinéad Gleeson, published by 4th Estate, nominated by Galway Public Libraries

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch, nominated by Jamaica Library Service

Seaborne by Nuala O’Connor, nominated by Openbare Bibliotheek Brugge (Bruges Public Library)

Christ on a Bike by Orla Owen, nominated by Norfolk Library and Information Service

Long Island by Colm Tóibín, nominated by both Bibliotheca Alexandrina and Libraries Northern Ireland

Twelve titles received two nominations each, including Long Island with Colm Tóibín.

The other novels that received two nominations were Audition by Pip Adam, James by Percival Everett, The Details by Ia Genberg, Fishing for the Little Pike (Summer Fishing in Lapland) by Juhani Karila, The Lost Love of Akbar Manzil by Shubnum Khan, Edenglassie by Melissa Lucashenko, North Woods by Daniel Mason and In Elvis’s Room by Sebastijan Pregelj, Star 111 by Lutz Seiler, The Incredible Dreams of Garba Dakaskus by Umar Abubakar Sidi and Blackouts by Justin Torres.

Of the 71 novels on the longlist, 26 were originally published in other languages: Croatian, Dutch, Farsi (Persian) Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Slovenian, Spanish and Swedish.

In order to be eligible for consideration for the 2025 Award, a novel must have been first published in English between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024 or first published in a language other than English between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2024 and first published in English translation between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.

The shortlist is due to be announced on 25 March.