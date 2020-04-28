Gardaí seeking public's help in finding man missing from south Dublin

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been made for information that may help in finding a missing man from Rathfarnham in south Dublin.

Philip Ward (38) has been missing since Thursday 23 April.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall, with stocky build and short brown hair.

Gardaí and Philip’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.