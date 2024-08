A LARGESCALE GORSE fire has broken out in the Dublin Mountains this afternoon.

Five fire engines and a water tanker from the Dublin Fire Brigade have been responding to the scene near Sandyford.

The fire is visible from across the city, with a strong wind resulting in the smoke reaching across onto the M50.

The DFB said that Woodside Road is closed.

Reports emerged of the blaze shortly after lunchtime today.

Dublin Fire Brigade has been contacted for comment.