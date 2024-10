THE DUBLIN PORTAL will now play witness to a livestream from Philadelphia’s JFK Plaza Love Park, as its US counterpart has headed from New York to Philadelphia.

The livestream will now alternate every three minutes between Dublin, Vilnius, Lublin and Philadelphia, a statement from Dublin City Council said. Extra locations are expected to be added to the Portal in the coming weeks.

The Dublin portal has lived through tumultuous changes in its short life. Opened on 8 May this year, the sculpture hosted a 24 hour livestream of New York’s Flatiron South Public Plaza, while viewers the other side of the globe were faced with a view of the historic GPO and the less-historic Spire.

Once a free-for-all attraction that brought goodwill, dancing, and extremely anti-social behaviour, the portal has been limited to a broadcast between the hours of 8am and 8pm, and has been largely abandoned as blurring technology and planter boxes designed to stop people from coming too close have been installed in the wake of a litany of inappropriate behaviour.

Philadelphia’s 2026 City Director, Michael Newmuis, thanked portals.org, the team behind the portal, and Flatiron NoMad Partnership for the “generous activation” of the Portal.

“The Portal’s arrival in the heart of Philadelphia is an exciting moment for our city that offers a new way to engage with the world, particularly ahead of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. This project is a celebration of our city’s spirit of innovation and unity,” Newmuis said. “The Portal is an extension of the public space, it’s like a window.”

Founder of portals.org, Benediktas Gylys, welcomed the advancement.

“Each of these sculptures serves as a reminder that we share more than what divides us, offering a unique opportunity to experience our world as one united home planet,” he said.

The Dublin Portal installation has been extended until 31 January 2025.