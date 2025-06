VASTS AMOUNTS OF contraband has been seized in one Irish prison as part of a wider crackdown on the smuggling of drugs, mobile phones and weapons into facilities nationwide.

Gardaí are currently cooperating with the Irish Prison Service in a new operation which seeks to dismantle the delivery of illegal substances and other contraband into prisons, which officers say is becoming a daily challenge.

Staff at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin this week witnessed an individual throw a number of packages over the walls of the facility, sparking a response from the Operational Support Group – a special response unit within the prison service.

Tablets and cannabis resin seized by prison officers in Wheatfield, Dublin last week. Irish Prison Service Irish Prison Service

Cannabis resin, tablets and mobile phone devices, along with charges and sim cards, were recovered inside packages at the prison on 7 June. In a separate incident, tablets, cannabis herb and miniature ‘fob’ phones were also recovered.

The secondary package had fallen short of its intended target, leading to staff at the facility to secure it. In total, €37,000 worth of contraband was seized in the deliveries, the prison service claims.

A memorandum of understanding between Irish prison management and garda headquarters, recently signed between the two agencies, has increased cooperation in order to clamp down on increased deliveries.

Phones, chargers and drugs seized by officers last week. Irish Prison Service Irish Prison Service

A spokesperson said it is a priority of the prison service to prevent the delivery of contraband into its facilities. It added that it will invest in new technologies to support this effort.

New technology has been seen at Mountjoy Prison, where a metal, mesh netting has been installed. It is understood that there are plans to improve and expand this tactic across most high-security prison campuses in Ireland.

The Journal has previously reported that large numbers of drug deliveries are a “significant issue” in Irish prisons.

In May, the Irish Prison Officers Association claimed up to €5m worth of contraband has been smuggled into facilities so far this year. At its annual congress, it said the use of technology such as drones has made deliveries reach an “unprecedented level”.