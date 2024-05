A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the Dublin riots last November.

Gardaí said the man (30s) has been charged in connection with the riots, which took place on 23 November and saw widespread damage caused to the capital.

The man was arrested yesterday and is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing into the riots, which gardaí called “serious public disorder events”.

