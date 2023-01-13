Man charged in connection to robbery after Dublin shop staff were threatened at knife point

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with threatening staff in a Dublin shop with a knife in an attempted robbery.

The robbery took place yesterday evening on Mayor Street in the Dublin 1 area at around 6:30 pm.

Two Garda members on patrol were alerted by a member of the public about an ongoing robbery at a shop nearby, where a man was brandishing a knife at staff and demanding cash.

Following a physical intervention by the Gardaí and the use of OC spray, the man in his 40s was arrested.

The man Gardaí appeared at the Criminal Courts in Dublin this afternoon.