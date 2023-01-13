Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023
# Dublin Criminal Court
Man charged in connection to robbery after Dublin shop staff were threatened at knife point
Two Garda who were patrolling the street yesterday intervened after being alerted by a member of the public.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with threatening staff in a Dublin shop with a knife in an attempted robbery.

The robbery took place yesterday evening on Mayor Street in the Dublin 1 area at around 6:30 pm. 

Two Garda members on patrol were alerted by a member of the public about an ongoing robbery at a shop nearby, where a man was brandishing a knife at staff and demanding cash. 

Following a physical intervention by the Gardaí and the use of OC spray, the man in his 40s was arrested. 

The man Gardaí appeared at the Criminal Courts in Dublin this afternoon. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
