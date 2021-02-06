Man (30s) injured in Dublin stabbing

A MAN IN his 30s continues to receive treatment in hospital this morning, after a stabbing in Dublin city last night.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at a residence on the North Circular Road at approximately 10.25pm.
The man was discovered at the location with a number of stab wounds.
He was later taken to the Mater Hopsital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene by gardaí.
He was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A garda spokesperson added that investigations remain ongoing at this time.
COMMENTS (6)