Saturday 6 February 2021
Man (30s) injured in Dublin stabbing

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s over the incident on the North Circular Road last night.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 9:06 AM
21 minutes ago 3,132 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5347150
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN IN his 30s continues to receive treatment in hospital this morning, after a stabbing in Dublin city last night. 

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at a residence on the North Circular Road at approximately 10.25pm. 

The man was discovered at the location with a number of stab wounds. 

He was later taken to the Mater Hopsital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. 

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene by gardaí. 

He was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

A garda spokesperson added that investigations remain ongoing at this time. 

