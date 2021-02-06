Man (30s) injured in Dublin stabbing

A MAN IN his 30s continues to receive treatment in hospital this morning, after a stabbing in Dublin city last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at a residence on the North Circular Road at approximately 10.25pm.

The man was discovered at the location with a number of stab wounds.

He was later taken to the Mater Hopsital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene by gardaí.

He was taken to Store Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

A garda spokesperson added that investigations remain ongoing at this time.