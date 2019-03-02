This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out

Works will be carried out on the trunk water main on the Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook today and tomorrow.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
30 minutes ago 648 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4517422
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy

PEOPLE IN DUBLIN are being warned that there may be disruption to water supply in some areas over the weekend as Irish Water carries out essential repairs to a major leak. 

Works will be carried out on the trunk water main on the Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook in order to safeguard the future water supply for homes and businesses in the area. 

The water mains burst at the end of January. 

Irish Water and Dublin City Council has now warned that there will be disruption to the water supply in parts of Dublin City and Dún Laoghaire / Rathdown from 10am this morning until 10am tomorrow morning. 

During these planned repair works homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced pressure and water outages.

The repair is estimated to be completed in the early hours of tomorrow morning, but it may take some time for the network to recharge.

The areas that may be impacted include: 

  • Booterstown
  • Mount Merrion Avenue
  • Seafield
  • Nutley Park
  • Anglesea Road
  • Merrion Road North
  • Merrion Road South
  • Bath Avenue
  • Gilford Road
  • Pembroke Road
  • Mespil Road
  • Sussex Terrace
  • Belmont
  • Richmond Hill
  • UCD
  • Merrion Square
  • Stephen’s Green
  • Mercer Street
  • Redmond’s Hill
  • Bride Street
  • Patrick Street
  • Thomas Street West
  • Clanwilliam Place
  • Grand Canal Street
  • Townsend Street
  • Trinity College
  • Bachelors Walk

Irish Water will make contact with customers who have registered on its vulnerable customer register in the impacted areas to offer assistance if required. 

Customers have been asked to conserve water while these repairs are underway. 

“We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible,” the utility said.

Dublin City Council and Irish Water have apologised for “any inconvenience caused by these essential repairs”. 

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can contact it on Twitter at @IWCare with any queries. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    162,391  92
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    107,440  71
    3
    		'A dream come true for us': Dublin family collect €175.4 million EuroMillions jackpot prize
    73,320  35
    Fora
    1
    		Lidl paused plans for a controversial Kildare store - but it hasn't thrown in the towel yet
    1,437  0
    2
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    31,376  7
    2
    		Cheetahs centre apologises to Connacht's Fainga’a after disgusting act of foul play
    27,073  14
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    21,738  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    31,724  2
    2
    		First Dates Ireland viewers couldn't have cared less about Chris forgetting Roseanna's name
    14,510  2
    3
    		Poll: What age were you when you got your first shift?
    6,605  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    US offers $1 million reward for information about Osama Bin Laden's son
    North Korea offers to hold more nuclear talks with US despite this week's summit breakdown
    'We had to walk': Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit ends with 'no agreement reached'
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    DUBLIN
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out
    Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie