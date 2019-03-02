Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out

PEOPLE IN DUBLIN are being warned that there may be disruption to water supply in some areas over the weekend as Irish Water carries out essential repairs to a major leak.

Works will be carried out on the trunk water main on the Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook in order to safeguard the future water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

The water mains burst at the end of January.

Irish Water and Dublin City Council has now warned that there will be disruption to the water supply in parts of Dublin City and Dún Laoghaire / Rathdown from 10am this morning until 10am tomorrow morning.

During these planned repair works homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced pressure and water outages.

The repair is estimated to be completed in the early hours of tomorrow morning, but it may take some time for the network to recharge.

The areas that may be impacted include:

Booterstown

Mount Merrion Avenue

Seafield

Nutley Park

Anglesea Road

Merrion Road North

Merrion Road South

Bath Avenue

Gilford Road

Pembroke Road

Mespil Road

Sussex Terrace

Belmont

Richmond Hill

UCD

Merrion Square

Stephen’s Green

Mercer Street

Redmond’s Hill

Bride Street

Patrick Street

Thomas Street West

Clanwilliam Place

Grand Canal Street

Townsend Street

Trinity College

Bachelors Walk

Irish Water will make contact with customers who have registered on its vulnerable customer register in the impacted areas to offer assistance if required.

Customers have been asked to conserve water while these repairs are underway.

“We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible,” the utility said.

Dublin City Council and Irish Water have apologised for “any inconvenience caused by these essential repairs”.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can contact it on Twitter at @IWCare with any queries.